3rd teen suspect in killing of Barnard student Tessa Majors turns himself in Tessa Majors, 18, was stabbed to death while walking through a Manhattan park.

New arrest in the death of murdered college student Tessa Majors Conrad MacKethan

A third teenager surrendered Wednesday morning in the killing of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors.

Luciano Lewis, 14, is being charged as an adult with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery in the fatal stabbing, officials announced Wednesday.

This marked the arrest of the final teen suspected of involvement in Majors' death.

Another 14-year-old boy, Rashaun Weaver, was charged on Saturday as an adult in the killing.

Majors, 18, was stabbed to death on Dec. 11 in upper Manhattan's Morningside Park, just off the campus of Columbia University, which sits next to Barnard.

New York City Police Dept. officers work a crime scene in Morningside Park along Manhattan's Upper West Side, Dec. 12, 2019, in New York. Richard Drew/AP

The college student tried to fight back when the three teenagers tried to rob her, officials said.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said Majors' last words were "Help me! I'm being robbed."

Police officers patrol the entrance of Morningside Park in New York City on Dec. 12, 2019. Barnard College student Tessa Majors, 18, was stabbed to death in the park on the evening of Dec. 11, 2019. Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

An undated photo shows Tessa Majors, an 18-year old Barnard College student who died after she was stabbed in Morningside Park in Upper Manhattan, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2019. Conrad MacKethan

A 13-year-old was previously charged with aiding the attack and is awaiting a March trial in family court.

Weaver faces two counts of murder in the second degree -- one count of intentional murder and the other a felony murder -- and multiple counts of robbery, police announced Saturday.

Weaver and Lewis are both due in court on Wednesday.