Police said they are seeking multiple "unknown suspects."

4 injured, including 2 children, in shooting at Milwaukee gas station

Four people, including two children, were injured in a shooting at a gas station in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Around 2:29 p.m. local time, the four people, who were in the same vehicle, were struck by gunfire, police said.

A spokesperson for the Milwaukee Police Department told ABC News they are seeking multiple "unknown suspects."

The shooters are believed to have fired several shots at the victims' car.

Police monitor the scene of a shooting at a gas station in Milwaukee, WI, June 26, 2024. ABC News/WISN

A 33-year-old and a 28-year-old were transported to a local hospital with "life-threatening injuries," police said.

The two children, ages 4 and 9, were brought to the hospital with "non-fatal injuries."

Officials have not yet said what led to the shooting and have asked anyone with information on the suspects to contact police.

This is a developing story.