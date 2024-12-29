At least 38 tornadoes were reported in a 24-hour stretch.

4 dead after tornadoes and other severe weather storms through the South

At least four people have died from causes related to severe storms over the weekend, including multiple tornadoes that ripped through six states, officials said on Sunday.

Between Saturday and Sunday afternoon, 38 twisters were reported across Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas.

The city of Athens posted photos of damage to the Veterans Museum on Pryor Street in Athens, Ala., Dec. 29, 2024. City of Athens/X

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced one death in Adams County on Sunday and said that at least 10 people were injured by the severe weather in Franklin, Simpson and Wayne counties.

Later in the day, he posted a statement on social media Sunday, confirming a second weather-related death in his state.

"I am saddened to announce that a second fatality has been reported, this time in Lowndes County. Mississippi is praying for the individual who lost their life and for their family," Reeves said.

This still from a video shows storm damage at Walt Disney Elementary in Alvin, Tex., Dec. 29, 2024. KTRK

Reeves also said a damage assessment was underway across the state. Preliminary assessments indicated that property was damaged in at least 14 counties, he added.

The governor said that at one point, about 100,000 utility customers lost power; however, that number was down to about 65,000 on Sunday.

Crews were working to restore power to those who remained without it as the weekend came to a close, he said.

Details on the two deaths in Mississippi were not immediately released.

Severe weather futurecast map. ABC News

Another death was reported in Texas, and one more was reported in North Carolina.

A 70-year-old man, identified as Matthew Ronald Teeple of Cleveland, North Carolina, was killed in Iredell County when his truck was struck by a falling tree during heavy rain, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. The incident occurred during high winds, officials said. A tornado warning was issued around the same time as the fatal accident.

On Saturday, one person was killed in the area around Liverpool, Texas, when a suspected tornado hit the region south of Houston, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on its Facebook page.

At least four other people were injured, according to the sheriff's office.

The National Weather Service confirmed that at least seven tornadoes hit the south on Saturday and Sunday, including five in Texas.

This still from a video shows a tornado moving through Lincoln County, Miss., Dec. 28, 2024. Ricky Williamson

Mayor Dan Davis of Manvel, Texas, told ABC News that the tornadoes left "lots of damage to buildings and schools and power outages."

Davis said that many people to the east of Manvel were without power and running water and that trailer homes were demolished.

A tornado watch on Saturday in Texas was tagged as a "Particularly Dangerous Situation," which is only assigned to a tornado watch when the Storm Prediction Center has "a high confidence forecast of multiple intense tornadoes (rated EF2-EF5)."

The designation only happens in around 7% of tornado watches, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The severe weather in the South was winding down Sunday afternoon, but a severe thunderstorm watch remained in effect through Sunday afternoon in South Carolina and North Carolina and the NWS was forecasting damaging winds of over 60 mph.

This same storm complex was forecast to reach the Southeast on Sunday, leading to a severe threat there as well.

By Sunday evening, heavy rain was expected to move across the mid-Atlantic and track into the Northeast through the overnight into early Monday morning.

Rain is expected to span Philadelphia and New York City early morning on Monday, but it will likely be gone by sunrise. Boston, however, is expected to have a rainy morning.