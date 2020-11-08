4.0 earthquake reported off the coast of Massachusetts People in Rhode Island also felt the quake.

An earthquake struck Sunday off the coast of Massachusetts, jolting residents throughout New England, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale struck at 9:10 a.m. in the Atlantic Ocean about 8 miles off the coast of New Bedford in Buzzards Bay, the USGS reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Numerous people reported feeling the jolt across southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and Rhode Island, officials said.

