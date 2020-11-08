Your Voice Your Vote 2020
4.0 earthquake reported off the coast of Massachusetts

People in Rhode Island also felt the quake.

Bill Hutchinson
November 8, 2020, 3:32 PM
An earthquake struck Sunday off the coast of Massachusetts, jolting residents throughout New England, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale struck at 9:10 a.m. in the Atlantic Ocean about 8 miles off the coast of New Bedford in Buzzards Bay, the USGS reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Numerous people reported feeling the jolt across southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and Rhode Island, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.