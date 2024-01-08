40 states under blizzard, wind or flood alerts Monday as winter storms cross country

Areas between California and Colorado saw weekend snowfall up to 18 inches.

More than 40 states, from California to New York, were on alert Monday morning for blizzards, strong winds, flooding and heavy snow.

Areas between California and Colorado had seen snowfall between 10 and 18 inches over the weekend, as a storm system moved east.

Blizzard warnings were in effect Monday for nine states: Washington, Oregon, Idaho, New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.

An ABC News graphic shows the weather forecast on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. ABC News

And winter storm watches and warnings were issued from New Mexico up to Maine.

As the storm moves east on Monday, tornados will be possible along the Gulf Coast states, from Texas to Florida.

An ABC News graphic shows the weather forecast on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. ABC News

Another cross-country winter storm is expected right behind the current one. It's forecast to hit the west coast in the coming days, and a blizzard warning has been issued for the Pacific Northwest near Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon.

That storm is expected to cross the country later this week, bringing snow to the North and rain to the South on Thursday and Friday.

People make their way across the snowy street to the Southern New Hampshire University Arena to see a show in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Jan. 7, 2024. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

The storm that dropped heavy snow in the Northeast was mostly over by Monday morning.

It had brought heavy snow with it, including about 18 inches inland areas throughout New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York and Maine.

ABC News' Kevin Shalvey contributed to this story.