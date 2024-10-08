The man was hiking with three others through Heaps Canyon when he fell.

40-year-old man falls 200 feet to his death while canyoneering at national park

A 40-year-old man has fallen approximately 200 feet to his death while canyoneering with three others at Zion National Park in Utah, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the group of four were following their permitted itinerary through Heaps Canyon when the man fell around 200 feet, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

“After receiving the report of the fall, Zion National Park Technical Search and Rescue Team and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and rendered emergency medical care,” park officials said. “The man was extracted by a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter to a helispot near Watchman Campground, where he received additional aid from Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue and Intermountain Life Flight.”

The man, however, was pronounced dead before he could be transported by air ambulance to a hospital.

A 40-year-old man has fallen approximately 200 feet to his death while canyoneering with three others at Zion National Park in Utah, the National Park Service confirmed. National Park Service

“The morning of Oct. 6, two of the three remaining canyoneers were extracted safely by DPS helicopter,” said the National Park Service. “Zion’s search and rescue team assisted the third with rappelling down the canyon, reaching the ground safely at approximately 2:00 pm.”

Zion National Park and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the exact cause of the man’s death, authorities said on Sunday.

The park’s response involved more than 50 rescuers from Zion’s search and rescue team, Springdale Police Department, Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Intermountain Life Flight, the National Park Service confirmed.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time,” said Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh.