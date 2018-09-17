More than 4,300 homes damaged or destroyed by Florence in North Carolina town

Sep 17, 2018, 11:25 AM ET
PHOTO: Two people in a canoe paddle through a street that was flooded by Hurricane Florence north of New Bern, N.C. on Sept. 15, 2018. Storm surge and heavy flooding from the hurricane has inundated much of Eastern North Carolina. PlayJim Lo Scalzo/EPA via Shutterstock
WATCH Flooding, damage from Florence in New Bern, NC

Many parts of the North Carolina coast are grappling with the damage done by Florence over the weekend.

The city of New Bern, located about 240 miles east of Charlotte, was particularly hard hit.

"Our city has suffered obviously one of the most devastating storms in its 308 year history," New Bern city manager Mark Stephens said at a news conference Monday. "As you can expect this is a significant setback at the hands of mother nature but we will prevail."

PHOTO: Homes are flooded after a storm surge from Hurricane Florence flooded the Neuse River on Sept. 14, 2018, in New Bern, N.C.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Homes are flooded after a storm surge from Hurricane Florence flooded the Neuse River on Sept. 14, 2018, in New Bern, N.C.

More than 4,300 homes were damaged or destroyed in the storm and over 300 businesses faced the same fate, he said.

City officials estimate there has been $6 million in damages so far, Stephens said.

PHOTO: A boat lays smashed against a car garage, deposited there by the high winds and storm surge from Hurricane Florence along the Neuse River, Sept. 15, 2018, in New Bern, N.C.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
A boat lays smashed against a car garage, deposited there by the high winds and storm surge from Hurricane Florence along the Neuse River, Sept. 15, 2018, in New Bern, N.C.

New Bern has not reported any Florence-related deaths, "truly a blessing in such a significant, record-setting storm event," he noted.

PHOTO: Joseph Eudi looks at flood debris and storm damage from Hurricane Florence at a home on East Front Street in New Bern, N.C., Sept. 15, 2018.Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP
Joseph Eudi looks at flood debris and storm damage from Hurricane Florence at a home on East Front Street in New Bern, N.C., Sept. 15, 2018.

Teams are intent on "restoring New Bern to the picturesque city that we know and love," he added.

