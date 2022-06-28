46 people found dead in 18-wheeler in San Antonio: Officials

Officials also said 16 were taken to area hospitals.

At least 46 people were found dead inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, officials said Monday.

An additional 16 people -- 12 adults and four children -- were transported to area hospitals in what officials are calling a "mass casualty event."

The victims are suffering from heat exhaustion, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

There was no working air-conditioning on the tractor-trailer, or water, according to officials, who added that those transported to hospitals were hot to the touch.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson told ABC News that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) responded to a call on Monday regarding an alleged human smuggling event and, upon arriving at the scene, confirmed the death of more than 40 people.

"HSI continues its enforcement efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities. We will continue to address the serious public safety threat posed by human smuggling organizations and their reckless disregard for the health and safety of those smuggled," the ICE spokesperson said. "To report suspicious activity, we encourage people to call the HSI Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2ICE. All calls are kept confidential."

Police block the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered in San Antonio, Texas June 27, 2022. Eric Gay/AP

Three people are in custody, officials said, adding that this is now a federal investigation.

San Antonio Fire-Rescue told ABC News that HSI and CBP are taking over the investigation from local San Antonio authorities.

Earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released more details on the Biden administration's efforts to combat human smuggling and unauthorized migration in conjunction with the Summit of the Americas held in Los Angeles.

The series of operations launched across the Western Hemisphere is part of the largest human smuggling crackdown ever seen in the region, with more than 1,300 deployed personnel and nearly 2,000 smugglers arrested in just two months.

Agencies from across the administration, including the intelligence community and the U.S. Treasury Department, have engaged to disrupt smuggling operations in real-time and strip down the financial backing of the transnational criminal organizations that coordinate these crimes.

"The Biden administration is focused on putting these organizations out of business," DHS said in a recent statement prior to this incident. "But human smuggling is, by definition, a transnational problem and we are committed to working with our regional partners in the Americas to commit our collective expertise and resources to put an end to human smuggling."

ABC News' Quinn Owen and Josh Margolin contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.