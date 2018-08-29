485 Amtrak passengers stalled on rain-swept tracks in Wisconsin

Track flooding has stalled two trains carrying 485 Amtrak passengers through Wisconsin, the railroad said Wednesday.

The Empire Builder trains operating daily between Chicago, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle -- one with 218 passengers and the other with 267 – are still stuck because freight railroad crews have been unable to repair the trains, the company said in a statement.

“Road closures and continuing heavy rain have hampered the initial repair work that freight railroad crews need to perform in order for the track to return to service,” Amtrak said. “Trains will proceed when the temporary track closures end and when it is safe to do so.”

Both trains have reportedly been stranded for more than 12 hours, one since about 3 p.m. Tuesday and the other one since late evening,

Amtrak has been providing food and beverage service for passengers on both trains and these trains are designed for overnight travel, the company said, adding that there have been no injuries

