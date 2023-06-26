Fourth of July travel forecast: What you need to know

About 43.2 million people are expected to hit the road for the July 4th holiday.

With less than one week to go until the Fourth of July holiday weekend, here's what you need to know before hitting the highway or heading to the airport.

The roads

About 43.2 million people are expected to hit the road for the July 4th holiday -- up 2.4% from 2022 and up 4% from 2019, according to AAA.

The quietest days to travel by car are anticipated to be Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3, according to transportation analytics company INRIX.

If you're heading for the highway on Friday, June 30, the worst traffic is forecast to be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to INRIX.

If you're driving home on Wednesday, July 5, the worst traffic may hit from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Rental cars are averaging $47 per day, down 25% from the same time last year, according to Hopper.

The skies

More than 24 million are expected to fly out of U.S. airports from June 29 to July 5, with June 29 and June 30 expected to be the busiest travel days, according to Hopper.

But flight prices are dropping. Hopper said domestic tickets are more than $100 cheaper than they were last year.

Travelers wait in line at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, May 25, 2023, in Atlanta, at the start of the summer travel season. Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

American Airlines said it expects to fly nearly 3 million passengers from June 30 to July 4, with July 2 as its busiest day.

United Airlines said it's planning to carry nearly 5 million passengers from June 30 to July 9, with June 30 as its busiest day.

United said its bookings are up 12% from 2022 and are now "nearly equal" to pre-pandemic levels.

The most popular U.S. destinations for the holiday are New York City, Los Angeles and Orlando, Florida, according to Expedia.

The most crowded airports are anticipated to be Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport, according to Hopper.