4th of July weekend weather: What to expect

Heavy rain pounds Texas while temperatures are in the 90s in the Northeast.

ByEmily Shapiro and Max Golembo
July 01, 2022, 9:10 AM

Rain, heat and fire are all in the forecast this 4th of July weekend.

Here's what to know:

South

Heavy rain is pounding the Texas coast and western Louisiana on Friday.

The heaviest rain will be from Beaumont, Texas, to Lake Charles, Louisiana, where up to 6 inches of rain is possible.

PHOTO: A weather map forecasting flooding rain on Friday along the southern coast between Houston to New Orleans, July 1, 2022.
ABC News

Rainfall rates could reach 2 to 4 inches per hour on Friday.

A flood watch has been issued for Houston, Galveston, Texas, and Lake Charles through Friday evening.

Northeast

In the Northeast, it'll be a scorcher on Friday. Temperatures are forecast to reach 91 degrees in Boston; 92 in New York City; 94 in Philadelphia and 93 in Washington, D.C.

Factoring in humidity, the heat index (what temperature it feels like) could be close to 100 degrees from New Jersey to Virginia.

PHOTO: A weather map forecast for high temperatures and humidity in the Northeast, U.S., for Friday, July 1, 2022.
ABC News

Then a cold front will move into the Northeast on Saturday, bringing severe weather threat for the Interstate 95 corridor from D.C. to Boston. Damaging winds and some hail are possible.

PHOTO: A weather map forecast for damaging winds and large hail in the Northeast, U.S., for Saturday, July 2, 2022.
ABC News

West

In the West, fire danger will be high Saturday through Monday due to dry and windy conditions expected in Nevada, Arizona and Utah.

The strongest wind gusts will be on Sunday when they could approach 45 mph.

Related Topics
4th of July

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events