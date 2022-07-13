4th shark attack in 2 weeks off Long Island leaves surfer injured

Wednesday's incident is the fourth off Long Island since June 30.

A beach was temporarily closed to swimmers Wednesday after a fourth shark attack off Long Island in the past two weeks injured a surfer.

According to Suffolk County officials, a surfer was bitten by a shark around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday near Smith Point Beach.

Officials believe the attack was by a tiger shark, which left behind a 4-inch gash on the surfer's leg.

After being knocked off his paddle board, officials said that the surfer "took a punch" at the shark, which seemed to be coming back for another bite.

Luckily, officials said, a wave carried the surfer and his board back to shore before any further damage was done.

A lifeguard on a Jet Ski monitors for sharks amid an increase in sightings at Jones Beach, New York, July 1, 2022. Johnny Milano/The New York Times via Redux

A park ranger helped the surfer once back on shore, and called 911, officials said.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said at a briefing on Wednesday morning that the beach was expected to reopen at 1 p.m. if no further sightings took place.

Bellone said that Wednesday's incident is "an indication that what we are looking at is something of a new normal."

Bellone added that sharks seem to be closer to the shore, which will continue to make interactions between them and humans more frequent.

"Fortunately, we haven't seen significant injuries, nor do we expect to, but it is something to be aware and conscious of," Bellone said.

Cary Epstein, a veteran lifeguard, is among those being trained to operate a fleet of drones for shark-spotting amid an increase in sightings at Jones Beach, New York, July 1, 2022. Johnny Milano/The New York Times via Redux

Bellone warned swimmers to stay out of the water when lifeguards are not on duty, to avoid dusk and dawn, not wear shiny jewelry and not go into the water if bleeding.

During the past few weeks, officials have been monitoring beaches via boat, helicopter and drone to account for the uptick in shark incidents off of Nassau and Suffolk county beaches.

The first of the area's recent attacks came on June 30, when a 37-year-old swimmer was bitten on his right foot near Jones Beach.

Just four days later, Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches were closed after a lifeguard was bitten by a shark during a water rescue training simulation.

Zachari Gallo, a Sayville High School special education teacher, was training with other lifeguards when he was pretending to be a drowning victim in the water. Suddenly he felt the shark's tail and knew he needed to get to shore, according to an interview with New York ABC station WABC.

Lifeguard Zachari Gallo, who was bitten by a shark during a training exercise at Smith Point County Park in Shirley on the day before, poses outside his home in Bayport, N.Y., July 4, 2022. Newsday Llc/Newsday via Getty Images

Fortunately, after a bite to the chest and hand, Gallo only needed two stitches and antibiotics, Suffolk County officials said.

Less than a week later, another lifeguard endured a shark bite off of Ocean Beach on Fire Island.

The lifeguard was only about 150 to 200 yards off the shore, treading water, when they were bitten around the ankle and received minor injuries, the chief lifeguard of the Ocean Beach District said.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman held a press conference on Sunday, saying, "It is relatively safe to go in the water, but you have to take precautions."

"If you're gonna go in the ocean, it's good to go with a partner. Always go on a protected beach where there are lifeguards, always stay together and be conscious of your surroundings," he said, even wading into the water himself. "If you do those things, you will be safe."