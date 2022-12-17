5 in critical condition following Memphis shooting

Police say the suspect is still at large.

Five people are in critical condition after a late Friday night shooting in North Memphis, Tennessee, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Two men and two women were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, and another woman was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital in critical condition.

Five people are in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex in North Memphis on Dec. 16, 2022. according to the Memphis Police Department. WATN

The suspect is known by the victims but is not in custody, according to Memphis police.

"This incident stemmed from a domestic situation. All individuals shot were adults," the department said in a Tweet.

