5 hospitalized in home explosion that left house 'heavily damaged'

A house explosion in West Milford, New Jersey, left six people injured Friday, according to police. Officials said the house was heavily damaged.

The explosion happened around 9 p.m., police said. West Milford Police received multiple reports of a house explosion in Upper Greenwood Lake.

Firetrucks are parked near the scene of a house explosion in West Milford, N.J., on Sept. 22, 2023. City of Hackensack Fire Department

Five of the injured were transported to medical centers and the sixth refused further medical attention.

One victim was taken to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, two victims were flown to Morristown Medical Center, one victim was taken to St Joseph's Medical Center Paterson and one victim to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Braces hold up parts of the destroyed house after a house explosion in West Milford, N.J., on Sept. 22, 2023. City of Hackensack Fire Department

Firefighters are shown at the scene of a house explosion in West Milford, N.J., on Sept. 22, 2023. City of Hackensack Fire Department

West Milford fire marshals and detectives are investigating the cause of the explosion.