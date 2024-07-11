At least 10 children have died in hot cars across the U.S. so far this year.

5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car for 7 hours; foster mom arrested: Police

A 5-year-old boy died after being left in a hot car in Omaha, Nebraska, for about seven hours, authorities said.

The boy was found unresponsive outside of a beauty salon where his foster mother works shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Omaha police.

A 5-year-old boy died in Omaha, Neb., on Wednesday after being left in a car for an extended period of time, police said. KETV

The 5-year-old was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

His foster mother, 40-year-old Juanita Pinon, of Omaha, was arrested and charged with child abuse by neglect, resulting in death, police announced Thursday.

Juanita Pinon, 40, was charged with Child abuse by neglect, resulting in death. Omaha PD

"The suspect did not provide a statement to declare whether it was an accident or intentional," police spokesperson Chris Gordon told ABC News.

The temperature climbed to 89 degrees in Omaha on Wednesday.

At least 10 children have died in hot cars across the U.S. so far this year, according to national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org.

Since 1990, at least 1,094 children have died in hot cars, KidsAndCars.org found.

