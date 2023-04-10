5-year-old girl shot and killed on California freeway, police say

Three suspects were arrested in Santa Cruz, police said.

A 5-year-old girl was shot and killed on a Bay Area freeway Saturday night just before 7 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

The shooting on Interstate 880 near Dixon Landing Road was one of two reported in the area, Santa Cruz Police said.

Three suspects were arrested in Santa Cruz County, officials said. Santa Cruz Police said they initiated a car stop after locating a vehicle at about 9:30 p.m. that they suspected of being involved with the shootings.

"The vehicle did not yield, and a pursuit was initiated," police said in a statement. "During the pursuit on Hwy 17, officers observed the vehicle's occupants discarding a firearm from the car. The suspect driver stopped a short distance later."

Police later recovered the firearm thrown from the vehicle, they said.

