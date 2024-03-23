Over 50 million on East Coast under flood alerts amid heavy snow, rain

By late Saturday night, the rain and snow will move out.

More than 50 million people along the East Coast are under flood alerts as a cross-country storm brings heavy snow and flooding rains to much of the eastern U.S.

Heavy snow is falling across parts of the Northeast Saturday morning, creating scenes of a winter wonderland from upstate New York into much of northern New England. There are seven states in the northeastern U.S. under Winter Alerts for this storm into the evening.

This storm brought 1 to 2 feet of snow throughout Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Meanwhile, for most of the I-95 corridor, the storm is bringing rain, and plenty of it.

A flood watch is in effect from Baltimore to Boston as a mass of heavy rain heads up the East Coast.

Winds will increase this afternoon for the Northeast and a wind advisory is in effect this afternoon and evening for more than 45 million in the Northeast for gusts between 40-50 mph.

Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected across a wide area, with locally higher amounts of 5 inches or more possible. All throughout the day, the risk for flash flooding exists.

As for timing, the rain has already begun, and will continue to fall heavily at times during the day Saturday and into the evening.

It’s certainly looking like a soggy Saturday for cities like Baltimore, Philly, New York and Boston.

By late Saturday night, the rain and snow will move out, leading to a dry and breezy Sunday across the Northeast.

Another spring snowstorm is setting up for the northern plains on Sunday and into early next week. From Montana to Minnesota, winter storm alerts are in effect as they look at the potential for a foot or more of snowfall.

As for the East Coast, there will be a few days of a break in the action before another large rainstorm threatens to soak an already saturated I-95 corridor by Thursday.