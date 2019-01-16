It's not clear where the $50,000 reward offered in the Jayme Closs kidnapping case will go now that the 13-year-old is home safe, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.

Interested in Jayme Closs? Add Jayme Closs as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Jayme Closs news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Suspect Jake Patterson, 21, is accused of gunning down Closs' parents in Barron, Wisconsin, on Oct. 15 and fleeing with the 13-year-old to his rural Wisconsin home. Closs managed to escape Thursday after allegedly being held captive there for nearly three months.

Closs' mysterious abduction sparked a massive, months-long investigation involving the FBI, who offered a reward up to $25,000 for information leading to her whereabouts.

Barron County Sheriffs Department via AP

The Jennie-O Turkey company, where Closs' parents worked, also offered a $25,000 reward, said Leonard Peace, spokesperson for the FBI in Milwaukee.

No decision has been made on what to do with that combined $50,000 reward, said Fitzgerald, who told ABC News Wednesday the "discussion is ongoing.”

Peace echoed the sheriff, telling ABC News "the reward is still under review."

$50,000 REWARD is now being offered for information that leads to locating Missing & Endangered 13 year old JAYME CLOSS. The Barron County Sheriff's announced the increase on Facebook, doubling the recent @FBIMilwaukee reward. #FindJayme https://t.co/TLY0HY4Qti pic.twitter.com/euUmvR3fcG — FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) October 26, 2018

Closs, lauded by officials for making what they called a brave break for freedom, told police she crawled out from where Patterson allegedly trapped her under his bed when he left the house Thursday.

Closs fled the home and approached a woman walking her dog to plead for help, officials said. The dog walker rushed Closs to a neighbor who called 911.

Jennifer Smith

"Jayme is a hero in this case, no question about it," the sheriff told reporters Friday. "She's the one that helped us break the case."

Patterson, who is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, kidnapping and armed burglary, has not entered a plea.

He is due to return to court on Feb. 6.