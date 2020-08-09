5.1 magnitude earthquake reported near North Carolina-Virginia border The earthquake was recorded in Sparta, North Carolina.

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the border between North Carolina and Virginia on Sunday morning.

The earthquake was reported near Sparta, North Carolina, at 8:07 a.m., according to the USGS.

There are no reports of damage or injuries. The tremors were felt from Virginia to South Carolina.

The quake is the strongest the area has seen in over 100 years. The largest earthquake in the area (magnitude 5.1) occurred in 1916, according to the USGS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.