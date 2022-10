Santa Clara County fire crews haven't received any calls for service.

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck near San Jose, California, on Tuesday.

Santa Clara County's Fire Department said it hasn't received any calls for service.

Santa Cruz County officials said no schools were damaged and classes have resumed.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said this was the Bay Area's largest earthquake since the 6.0-magnitude quake in Napa in 2014.