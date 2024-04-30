55 people injured after Los Angeles Metro collides with USC bus: Officials

Two people were transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

A Los Angeles Metro Rail train and a University of Southern California bus collided on Tuesday, leaving at least 55 people injured and 2 individuals in critical condition, officials said.

The crash occurred on Exposition Boulevard in the Exposition Park neighborhood shortly before noon, local time, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

Officials said the USC bus reported to have only the driver aboard at the time of the crash, but several train passengers were injured in the collision.

55 people were injured after a Los Angeles Metro train collided with a USC bus, on April 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. KABC

Firefighters and paramedics evaluated and treated at least 55 people as a result of the crash, LAFD said in an update Tuesday afternoon.

55 people were injured after a Los Angeles Metro train collided with a USC bus, on April 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. KABC

Among those affected, officials say two people were transported to a local hospital in serious condition, 16 people were transported in fair condition and at least 37 individuals were treated and released on scene.

No children were transported to the hospital after the crash, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Jenna Harrison contributed to this report.