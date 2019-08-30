Authorities are looking for a person suspected of killing more than 40 federally protected burros along the California and Nevada border.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has offered a $58,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

“With the increasing reward now on the table, we’re confident that someone will come forward with actionable information soon. The cruelty involved in shooting these burros and leaving them to die warrants prosecution to the fullest extent of the law,” according to William Perry Pendley, BLM’s deputy director for policy and programs.

BLM says a total of 42 wild burros have been killed along Interstate 15 between Halloran Springs, California, and Primm, Nevada, since May.

Bureau of Land Management California/Flickr

ABC station KABC-TV reported that some of the burros were found near a waterhole with gunshot wounds in their neck.

“We are outraged and heartbroken with these acts of animal cruelty on these innocent animals. We hope those responsible will be brought to justice swiftly,” Chad Cheatham of Donkeyland Rescue, a nonprofit organization that helps to rescue injured and abandoned wild burros, told ABC News.

The BLM is leading the investigation along with several other agencies such the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the California Highway Patrol and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the WeTip hotline at 800-782-7463 or visit www.wetip.com.