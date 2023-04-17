6 children rescued near water diversion tunnel in Auburn, Massachusetts

Police geolocated the teens by pinging one of their cell phones.

Six teenagers were rescued near a diversion water tunnel in Auburn, Massachusetts, after authorities said the group was unable to "make it back to land on their own," according to a statement from the Auburn Fire Department Sunday evening.

The Auburn Fire Department said it received a 911 call at 4:15 p.m. Sunday from the teens, who said they were able to exit the water tunnel, but were cold and wet, and were unable to go any further.

Members of the Auburn Fire Department help rescue teenagers near a diversion water tunnel in Auburn, Massachusetts, on March 16, 2023, in a photo supplied by the Auburn Fire Department. Auburn Fire Department

After the Auburn Police Department was able to geolocate them by pinging a cell phone of one of the teens, emergency personnel arrived at the scene, and used a rope to get all six of them to dry land.

The teens only sustained minor scratches, and none of them had injuries that required further medical attention, the fire department said. No one was transported to a hospital.