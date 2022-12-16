63-year-old hurt in antisemitic attack in Central Park, police searching for suspect

Police in New York City are searching for the suspect who allegedly made antisemitic statements as he attacked a 63-year-old man in Central Park.

The 63-year-old was walking in the park around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when the suspect hit him from behind, the NYPD said.

The NYPD is looking for this suspect in an antisemitic attack in Central Park on Dec. 14, 2022. NYPD

The man fell to the ground and suffered a broken hand and chipped tooth, police said. He was hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

The suspect, who appeared to be about in his 40s, fled on a bike, police said. He also had a bike trailer with various items inside. The trailer had a sign reading "Hungry Disabled," police said.

The Anti-Defamation League's New York and New Jersey office said it's "horrified" by the assault, saying, "crimes like these have a ripple effect across communities and cause unique trauma on top of physical harm."

Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached an all-time high last year, according to the ADL's annual report.

Police urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or submit tips at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.