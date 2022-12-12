77-year-old Eleanor Bowles stabbed to death at her home during car robbery: Atlanta police

Bowles' body was found by her son when he came home for the holidays.

Atlanta police are searching for the suspect who fatally stabbed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles in her home's garage.

It appeared Bowles interrupted the suspect's robbery of her 2021 Lexus RX350 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Atlanta Police Lt. Germain Dearlove said at a news conference. She lived in a gated community, according to ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB.

Bowles was stabbed multiple times. Her body was discovered by her son when he came home to visit her for the holidays, Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said.

"This is not a way that a family should have to spend their holiday season, mourning and grieving the death of a loved one," Hampton said.

"Our world has been turned upside down and for really no good reason," her son, Michael Bowles, said, according to WSB. "It was a senseless act."

Bowles' stolen car was driven throughout Atlanta and has since been recovered, police said.

Authorities are asking for the public to help identify this person of interest.

Atlanta police are searching for this person of interest in the fatal stabbing of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles Atlanta police

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. A $10,000 reward is available.