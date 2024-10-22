The Cincinnati woman has been charged with reckless homicide.

77-year-old woman accused of killing man who 'jokingly' asked her to shoot him

A 77-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly fatally shot a man who "jokingly" asked her to shoot him.

The Cincinnati woman, Kathleen Geiger, is accused of "recklessly" causing the death of the 58-year-old man, Arthur Osborne, on Sunday evening, according to a Hamilton County Municipal Court affidavit.

She has been charged with reckless homicide.

Geiger said she and Osborne had been "engaged in harmless banter when he jokingly requested she shoot him," according to the affidavit.

"The defendant, believing her firearm was empty, pointed the weapon at Osborne and pulled the trigger," the affidavit states.

Kathleen Geiger is seen in this undated police handout. Cincinnati Police Department

Geiger allegedly shot Osborne once in the pelvic region.

She "provided medical aid and called 911," but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her bond has been set at $10,000.

A grand jury is expected to hear the case for possible indictment on Oct. 31.