8 dead after 2 fishing boats capsize near San Diego, officials say

At least eight people have died after two boats capsized near San Diego's Black Beach, according to emergency officials.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department began receiving calls about the two panga fishing boats at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

Authorities received a 911 call from a person reporting she was on a panga boat with 15 people that made it to the shore at Blacks Beach and that another panga with eight people had capsized and victims were in the water, fire officials said in a statement to ABC News.

Authorities used the phone's GPS to get the location of the boats. When lifeguards and emergency crews arrived they found two overturned boats and bodies in the water, officials said.

The first lifeguards on the scene found seven deceased bodies. An additional body was found by CBP Air and Marine Operations officers, the fire department said.

The rescue effort turned into a recovery overnight, which was complicated by foggy and misty conditions, first responders said.

