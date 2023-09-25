8 hospitalized after JetBlue flight experiences 'sudden severe turbulence'

The flight landed safely in Florida where it was met by medical personnel.

Seven customers and one crew member were taken to the hospital after a JetBlue Airlines flight encountered "sudden severe turbulence" early Monday as it neared Florida, the airline said.

Flight 1256 from Guayaquil, Ecuador, landed safely at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport where it was met by medical personnel. The plane has since been taken out of service, JetBlue said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board did not immediately respond to ABC News' requests for comment.

Last month, 14 were injured after a Delta Air Lines plane experienced sudden turbulence on approach to Atlanta. In August, two flight attendants were injured after a United Airlines flight from Newark to Punta Cana experienced turbulence.

Last year, the FAA was aware of 17 serious injuries related to turbulence – up from the 13 reported serious injuries in 2019.

ABC News' Clara McMichael contributed to this report.