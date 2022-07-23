More than 85 million Americans under heat alerts amid record-high temperatures

Temperatures are expected to surge to triple digits across the U.S.

More heat is on the way for the U.S. this weekend with more than 85 million Americans now under heat alerts, amid an unwavering heat wave. Temperatures and heat indices are expected to surge into the 100s from coast-to-coast.

In the West, temperatures will soar up to 115 degrees.

A mother cools her son with a portable fan while waiting for the bus during a heatwave in Houston, July 21, 2022. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A child cools off during hot weather as he plays with the water fountains at Little Bear Park in Glenview, Ill., July 20, 2022. Nam Y. Huh/AP

The fires in Mariposa County, California, jettisoned overnight and in roughly 12 hours burned more than 5,000 acres. Dry conditions and breezy winds will continue to add fuel to the wildfires, helping them grow.

In the central U.S., temperatures will feel like they're up to 110 degrees in some areas. This comes after more than a week of temperatures close to the 100s, for some. Meanwhile, drought conditions continue to increase throughout the Heartland.

A firefighter works to mitigate the flames as the Oak Fire burns near Mariposa, Calif., July 22, 2022. Tracy Barbutes/Reuters

Multiple daily heat records may be broken on Sunday in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, New York City and Albany, New York.

A mechanic works on a neighbors vehicle during a heatwave on July 21, 2022 in Houston. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s for much of the Northeast through Monday, with temperatures in the 80s returning on Tuesday along with chances for storms.

There is also an enhanced risk for severe weather in the Great Lakes region. More than 20 million Americans live in areas with tornadic potential today. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, with large hail also possible.