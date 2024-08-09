89-year-old hiker missing in Idaho

Bing Olbum left from Hunter Creek Trailhead in Idaho on Aug. 1.

A search is underway for an 89-year-old hiker in Idaho who was last seen over a week ago when he was dropped off at a trailhead by a family member, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office.

Bing Olbum left from Hunter Creek Trailhead, part of the Salmon-Challis National Forest, on Aug. 1 and has not returned to the exit point of the Mcdonald Creek area, officials said.

Olbum had five days of supplies with him, according to the sheriff's office.

Bing Olbum, 89

Olbum was reported missing to the sheriff's office on Aug. 6. Crews were out on the trail searching for him Friday, while helicopters were assisting with the search from the air, according to the sheriff's office.

Search crews have not found any of Olbum's belongings on the trail, official said.

He has hiked in other areas, but this was his first time on this trail, according to the sheriff's office.