9 juvenile inmates escape from detention center in Pennsylvania

Nine inmates have escaped Pennsylvania’s Abraxas Academy, a juvenile detention facility, authorities said Sunday night.

The inmates are male and wearing white and gray shirts and shorts, according to the Robeson Township Police Department in Berks County.

The escape happened following a riot at the academy, according to another local police agency in Berks County. State and local law enforcement regained control of the detention center, authorities said, but some of the offenders escaped.

Police have advised those in the vicinity of I-176 and Route 10 to be vigilant.

Berks County borders Chester County, the location where authorities searched for and captured escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante after a 14-day manhunt.

