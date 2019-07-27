9/11 first responders to be honored in 'world class event,' New York City Mayor de Blasio’s office says

Jul 27, 2019, 12:30 PM ET
PHOTO: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks onstage honor of Memphis 200th Anniversary celebrating "A New Century Of Soul" between two iconic communities at Gracie Mansion, July 18, 2019, in New York. PlayMike Coppola/Getty Images for Memphis Brand Initiative
WATCH News headlines today: July 26, 2019

New York City is planning to honor the first responders of the September 11th terror attacks after Congress passed the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund bill this week.

On Friday, Rep. Carolyn Money sent a letter to the city's mayor, Bill de Blasio, requesting that he “host a parade in the Canyon of Heroes in which our city can once again pay proper tribute to those who took care of us on 9/11 and in the days, weeks, and months following the attack.”

"Let us take this moment to celebrate their legacy of valor while they can be present to participate in it," she wrote in the letter.

PHOTO: Representative Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) speaking at the press conference held after the passage of H.R.1327 at the Capitol, July 23, 2019. Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Representative Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) speaking at the press conference held after the passage of H.R.1327 at the Capitol, July 23, 2019.

The mayor's press secretary, Freddi Goldstein, said the mayor's office will be working families, first responders and advocates in the coming weeks "to determine exactly how they prefer to be honored.”

PHOTO: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks onstage honor of Memphis 200th Anniversary celebrating A New Century Of Soul between two iconic communities at Gracie Mansion, July 18, 2019, in New York. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Memphis Brand Initiative
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks onstage honor of Memphis' 200th Anniversary celebrating "A New Century Of Soul" between two iconic communities at Gracie Mansion, July 18, 2019, in New York.

“We want to ensure we honor them in a way that is most meaningful and desirable to them,” she said.

Comedian Jon Stewart, who had lobbied Congress to pass the bill, made an passionate plea to Congress during a hearing on June 11.

"They responded in five seconds," Stewart told lawmakers at the hearing, referring to police officer, firefighters and other first responders. "They did their jobs. With courage grace, tenacity, humility. Eighteen years later, do yours!"

PHOTO:Jon Stewart testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on re-authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund on Capitol Hill, June 11, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Zach Gibson/Getty Images, FILE
PHOTO:Jon Stewart testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on re-authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund on Capitol Hill, June 11, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) announced earlier this month the death of the 200th member of the FDNY from World Trade Center related illnesses.

Congress overwhelmingly voted to approve legislation that permanently replenishes the 9/11 victims compensation fund, with the Senate approving the bill on Tuesday in a vote 97-2. Sens. Rand Paul and Mike Lee voted against it.

PHOTO: 9/11 first resonder and FealGood Foundation co-founder John Feal speaks after the U.S. Senate voted to renew permanent authorization of September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, on Capitol Hill July 23, 2019 in Washington. Mark Wilson/Getty Images
9/11 first resonder and FealGood Foundation co-founder John Feal speaks after the U.S. Senate voted to renew permanent authorization of September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, on Capitol Hill July 23, 2019 in Washington.

The White House announced on Friday that President Trump will sign the bill into law during a ceremony in the State Dining Room on Monday.