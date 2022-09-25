9/11 Tunnel to Towers 5k race stirs memories each year for first responders

Every year on the third Sunday of September, hundreds of runners gather in an IKEA parking lot in Brooklyn, New York, right at the entrance to the Brooklyn Battery Park tunnel, ready to run 3.2 miles into Manhattan for the annual Tunnel to Towers 5k -- commemorating 9/11.

Erica Johnston is a volunteer firefighter from Long Island, New York, running the Tunnel to Towers 5k for the sixth year, she told ABC News.

Erica Johnston runs in her firefighter gear from the Brooklyn Battery Park Tunnel to Ground Zero in the 2021 Tunnel to Towers 5k. Courtesy Erica Johnston

Last year, she said she decided to run dressed fully in her first-responder gear -- pants, jackets, suspenders and helmet. She said she felt the remnants of 9/11 as she finished the race.

"It's just in the air," Johnston said. "You are standing literally in the footprint of what happened that day and you're looking out… It just takes your breath away."

Johnston, who was in the sixth grade when the Twin Towers fell, said, "if you run this race and especially if you live in New York, you're from New York or the surrounding area, you've been affected by 9/11 in whatever way that is. It's just impossible not to feel that same sense of tremendous emotion."

The Tunnel to Towers annual 5k run honors fallen Brooklyn firefighter Stephen Siller, who, dressed fully in his firefighter gear, ran through the Brooklyn Battery Park tunnel to Ground Zero, saving lives until he lost his own on 9/11.

Siller, Brooklyn Squad 1 member, learned the North Tower had been hit just after he finished his shift. He turned around, grabbed his gear, and drove his truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel. The tunnel was closed but Siller was determined - so he got out of his truck and journeyed to the towers on foot.

Brooklyn Squad 1 lost 12 other members that day. Siller and his colleagues are honored with a statue outside of their former fire station.

The 5k supports the Tunnel to Towers foundation, founded after 9/11, which helps American first responders by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children. They build homes for injured veterans and first responders, while committing to end veteran homelessness and aiding victim of major U.S. disasters.

The foundation was created by his older brother Frank in 2001. The first Tunnel to Towers 5k was in 2002 and the race now happens annually on the last Sunday of September.

The foundation is supported by other races as well, like the Tower Climb, where participants climb up 104 flights of stairs in the freedom tower to the One World Observatory. Runners can also create teams for the New York Marathon and Half Marathon to collect donations for the foundation.

The Tunnel to Towers foundation has raised over $250 million to support veterans and first responders and provided over 450 mortgage-free homes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-NY) facilitated the foundation's donation of 10,000 KN95 masks to be distributed to Suffolk County frontline workers. The foundation also donated securing 140,000 face shields to New York City hospitals.

Running in 60 pounds of firefighter gear is a physical challenge, but Johnston said, "the gravity of the original situation where Steven Siller ran through the tunnel without even thinking about it in his gear with an air pack, all kinds of stuff, and he just did what needed to be done."

As a volunteer first responder since 2013, as both an EMT and a firefighter, Johnston said she has a profound sense of community.

"I volunteer in the community that I grew up in," she said, "so talk about a sense of community, we all share that."

Her fellow firefighters connect her to the past and the present.

"Being in the department that I'm in, many of the guys a couple years older than me, they were there that day or they know somebody who lost somebody," she added. "Especially for me, sharing their experiences of that day all this time later, is just a way to remember and keep the memory alive."

Johnston felt this same sense of community from the crowds.

"There's a million American flags, there's FDNY firefighters, there's military personnel holding silk screens of the 343 firefighters and Port Authority police and NYPD officers who were killed in 9/11," she said.

"It's absolutely electric, all the encouragement and community, whether you're in your gear or not," she added.