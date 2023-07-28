$940 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs

There have been no jackpot winners since April 18.

The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to $940 million ahead of Friday night's drawing.

The prize has a cash value of $472.5 million, offered as a one-time, lump-sum payment. Alternately, the winnings can be paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. Gene J. Puskar/AP, FILE

Friday's drawing is at 11 p.m.

This is Mega Millions' fifth-largest jackpot ever. The largest prize was $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in October 2018.

There have been 28 consecutive drawings without jackpot winners. The last jackpot was won on April 18.

One ticket from Texas won $4 million and another ticket in Maryland won $1 million on Tuesday night, according to Mega Millions.

Earlier this month, a lucky winner from California took home a $1 billion Powerball jackpot.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play.