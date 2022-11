The 2021 parade was the first pre-pandemic form.

The 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York returned with its spectacular mix of giant character helium balloons, floats, marching bands, performance groups, celebrities, clowns, and the one-and-only Santa Claus. Last year's parade was the first pre-pandemic form after 2020's event was made for TV only.

This year's parade included thousands of marchers through the streets and about three million spectators were expected to line the parade route to watch in person.

Astronaut Snoopy balloon flies during the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Nov. 24, 2022. Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Grogu balloon flies during the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Nov. 24, 2022. Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Performers participate in the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Nov. 24, 2022. Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

The Pillsbury Doughboy balloon is seen during the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Nov. 24, 2022. Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Handlers pull the Smokey Bear balloon down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. Jeenah Moon/AP

Joss Stone gestures during the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Nov. 24, 2022. Andrew Kelly/Reuters