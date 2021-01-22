Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies at 86 Aaron held the all-time home run record, at 755, for 33 years.

Baseball icon and Hall of Famer Henry "Hank" Louis Aaron died Friday. He was 86.

The outfielder from Mobile, Alabama, was one of the greatest power hitters in Major League Baseball history.

"Mr. Aaron passed away peacefully in his sleep. The family asks for privacy at this time," Aaron's assistant said in a statement to ABC News.

Aaron held the all-time record for home runs, at 755, for 33 seasons after surpassing Babe Ruth's total of 714 in 1974. Barry Bonds surpassed Aaron's mark in 2007, finishing his careeer with 762.

Aaron also holds the career records for most runs batted in, 2,297, most total bases, 6,856, and most extra-base hits, 1,477, finishing with an OPS+ of 155 and having compiled 143.1 WAR, the fifth-highest total ever, according to Baseball Reference.

Aaron's legacy stretched far beyond the diamond, as he helped pave the way for other Black players to succeed in the sport.

Earlier this month, Aaron got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Georgia, in hopes that doing so would send a message to other Black Americans that the shots are safe, ESPN reported.

Aaron spent 21 seasons in the National League, with Milwaukee from 1954 to 1965 and then in Atlanta from 1966 to 1974, before finishing his 23-year career in the American League with the Brewers until 1976.

Aaron, who was selected to a record 25 All-Star Games and won three Gold Gloves, won the NL MVP in 1957 when he hit .322 with 44 home runs and 132 RBI. When elected to the Hall of Fame in 1982 he was "nine votes shy of becoming the first unanimous inductee," the Atlanta Braves noted in a team statement. No player was elected unanimously until Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera received 100% of the vote as part of the 2019 class.

After retiring, "The Home Run King" became a senior vice president with the Atlanta Braves in 1976.

Tributes have already poured in on social media for the baseball legend from current and former players, as well as sports writers, friends and fans.

ABC News' Courtney Condon contributed to this report.