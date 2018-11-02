Alec Baldwin arrested after punching stranger in fight over parking spot: Sources

Actor Alec Baldwin is in custody and expected to be charged with assault after punching someone after what officials described as a dispute near his East 10th Street home in New York City's East Village.
No other information surrounding the arrest was immediately available.
A representative for the actor has not responded to ABC News' request for comment.
Baldwin, 60, has faced legal trouble in the Big Apple in the past.
“”I wish him luck.
In 2014, after a New York City police officer issued him a summons him for riding his bike the wrong way on a one-way street, Baldwin allegedly said, "I don't have identification.
Just give me the f---ing summons” and “wrap this summons around your head.”
A police source added at the time that Baldwin “got arrogant and loud," which is why he was given his second summons for disorderly conduct.
Baldwin responded in a tweet of his own, naming the officer and declaring, "New York City is a mismanaged carnival of stupidity that is desperate for revenue and anxious to criminalize behavior once thought benign."
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, whom Baldwin impersonates on "Saturday Night Live," had a few words of encouragement for the actor, when told about the impending charge.
“I wish him luck," he said.