A$AP Rocky assault trial jury hears opening arguments in alleged 2021 shooting case

The rapper was charged with two counts of assault and pleaded not guilty.

Opening arguments began on Friday in the trial of A$AP Rocky. The Grammy-nominated rapper and partner to pop star Rihanna faces two felony charges related to a 2021 incident in Hollywood where he is accused of allegedly shooting at a former friend and music collaborator.

The hip-hop star, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, was charged on Aug. 15, 2022 with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm for allegedly firing a handgun twice in the direction of the alleged victim during a confrontation.

Mayers pleaded not guilty. If convicted, the New York rapper could face up to 24 years in prison.

Rapper A$AP Rocky arrives for the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street in New York on December 4, 2024. Leonardo Munoz/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Przelomiec delivered the prosecution's opening statements, arguing before the jury that a series of videos show that the rapper fired a gun at Terell Ephron.

Mayers and Ephron, who is also known by the moniker A$AP Relli, were childhood friends and both part of the Harlem-based rap collective A$AP Mob.

"This is not a complicated case. The evidence will show the events in this case were captured on surveillance video," Przelomiec said.

Prosecutors also presented the jury with a series of maps, identifying photos, a 911 call from the night of the incident and several videos captured by surveillance cameras in the area.

Przelomiec asked the jury to "not leave your common sense at the door" and "return the only just verdict there is."

In the defense's opening statements, lead attorney Joe Tacopina claimed that Mayers is "innocent" and that Ephron is seeking financial gain.

"This is about one man's lies, jealousy, and greed," Tacopina told the jury, casting the case as "all about money."

Asked if Ephron is expected to take the witness stand in this case, his attorney Jamal Tooson did not respond to ABC News' requests for comment.

Tacopina also told the jury that they will hear from multiple witnesses who will testify that the gun seen in the surveillance video is "absolutely nothing more than a prop gun" that is often used in movies and music videos.

Ephron came forward as the victim of the alleged assault and filed a civil lawsuit on Aug. 10, 2022, accusing Mayers of assault, battery, inflicting emotional distress and negligence. He claimed that he was "stuck by bullet projectile/fragments" during the alleged assault.

Court records show that Mayers denied all wrongdoing in his response to the complaint.

Ephron also filed a defamation lawsuit on Sept. 19, 2023, naming Mayers and his legal team, including lead attorney Tacopina. Court documents show that in their answer to the complaint, Mayers and his attorneys denied "each and every allegation" outlined in the suit.

According to court records, both cases are pending.

Opening statements began after a jury of seven women and five men was selected on Thursday, after Mayers turned down a plea deal offered to him on Tuesday, prosecutors and Tacopina confirmed to ABC News.