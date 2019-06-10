Abandoned newborn girl found alive in plastic grocery bag

Jun 10, 2019, 10:32 AM ET
PHOTO: This photo released by the Forsyth County Sheriffs Office shows a newborn baby girl found alive in a plastic bag in a wooded area in Cumming, Ga., by Forsyth County deputies Thursday, June 6, 2019.PlayForsyth County Sheriff's Office via AP
WATCH Family finds newborn baby wrapped in bag

Georgia authorities are searching for information after they say an abandoned newborn girl was found alive in a plastic grocery bag.

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman called it "divine intervention" that the baby was found in good condition.

The newborn was found along a road in Forsyth County at about 10 p.m Thursday, Freeman said at a news conference on Friday.

PHOTO: This photo released by the Forsyth County Sheriffs Office shows a newborn baby girl found alive in a plastic bag in a wooded area in Cumming, Ga., by Forsyth County deputies Thursday, June 6, 2019. Forsyth County Sheriffs Office via AP
This photo released by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office shows a newborn baby girl found alive in a plastic bag in a wooded area in Cumming, Ga., by Forsyth County deputies Thursday, June 6, 2019.
(MORE: 5-month-old baby rescued after being left partially buried on Montana mountain for at least 9 hours)
We want to understand and find out how this baby was abandoned .

Residents heard the baby's cry and called 911, he said.

"It was obvious that the baby was a newborn. We believe within hours of our discovery that the baby had been born," he said.

She was rushed to a hospital "where surprisingly, the baby was in good condition," Freeman said.

(MORE: Massachusetts man found guilty in 'Baby Doe' murder trial)

Now the sheriff is desperate to find the identity of the baby and her parents.

PHOTO: Sheriff Ron Freeman of the Forsyth County Sheriffs Office speaks at a press conference regarding an infant that was found in Georgia, June 7, 2019. Forsyth County Sheriffs Office
Sheriff Ron Freeman of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office speaks at a press conference regarding an infant that was found in Georgia, June 7, 2019.

"We want to understand and find out how this baby was abandoned," Freeman said. "Thirty-two years, this is the first one I've had of an abandoned child in this manner."

As the news spreads, residents are coming forward and asking about adopting the baby, sheriff's office spokeswoman Deputy Jenny Belafi said Monday.

(MORE: DNA leads to arrest of woman who allegedly left baby in a ditch to die 38 years ago)

The state has laws allowing for the safe surrender of newborn children.

"Georgia Safe Haven Law allows a mother up to 30 days after the birth of an infant to drop that infant off at a hospital, a fire station, a police station, a sheriff's station," the sheriff stressed. "And as long as they turn it over to a person, a live human being, they cannot be charged with abandonment, cruelty to children. It is a way to make sure that a child like this is safely cared for."

The little girl has been temporarily named India, and is in custody of the Department of Children and Family Services, the sheriff said.

Comments