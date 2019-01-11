A 22-year-old police officer in California died early Friday from a gunshot wound suffered responding to an accident.

Natalie Corona of the Davis Police Department was arriving at the scene of a three-car collision in downtown Davis when one of the people involved pulled out a gun and shot her.

Corona was rushed to a trauma center in Sacramento, where she died.

"She was just an absolute star in the department and someone that pretty much every department member looked to as a close friend, a sister," Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said at a press conference.

The suspect later was found dead, apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Davis police confirmed via Twitter.

**UPDATE**

The shooter has been found, deceased, inside a home near 5th and E St in Davis with what appears to be a self inflicted gunshot wound. — Davis Police (@cityofdavispd) January 11, 2019

Police had surrounded the suspect's location, a home on Fifth Street not far from D Street, following the shooting.

Corona was shot a few blocks from the University of California, Davis campus.

Our deepest condolences go out to Natalie Corona’s family, friends and fellow officers. While details are still unknown, we’ve learned from the Davis Police that the suspect is no longer a threat, and we’ve lifted the shelter-in-place request. https://t.co/IShggjU3pT — UC Davis (@ucdavis) January 11, 2019

ABC News' Ahmad Hemmingway contributed to this breaking story. Check back for updates.