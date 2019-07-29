Active shooter incident at garlic festival in California

There was an active shooting incident at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California, police said.

The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B. #GilroyActiveshooter — Gilroy Police (@GilroyPD) July 29, 2019

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center spokeswoman Joy Alexiou told ABC News the hospital received two victims from the shooting and expects at least three more. She had no information on their conditions.

No word from police on how many have been shot or the conditions of the victims.

