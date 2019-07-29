Active shooter incident at garlic festival in California

  • ByABC News
Jul 28, 2019, 11:38 PM ET
There was an active shooting incident at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California, police said.

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center spokeswoman Joy Alexiou told ABC News the hospital received two victims from the shooting and expects at least three more. She had no information on their conditions.

No word from police on how many have been shot or the conditions of the victims.

PHOTO: Active shooter incident at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California. @bradpittshoe/Twitter
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.