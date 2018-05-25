2 victims in Indiana school shooting, suspect in custody: Police

May 25, 2018, 10:09 AM ET
PHOTO: Students are loaded onto school buses at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after reports of a shooting, May 25, 2018.PlayWRTV
WATCH 2 victims in Indiana school shooting, suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana Friday morning, the Indiana State Police said.

Two victims are headed to the hospital, said Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. John Perrine. Those families have been notified, Perrine said.

PHOTO: Students stream out of Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after reports of a shooting, May 25, 2018.WRTV
Students stream out of Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after reports of a shooting, May 25, 2018.

Children were seen running to waiting school buses.

PHOTO: Students are loaded onto school buses at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after reports of a shooting, May 25, 2018.WRTV
Students are loaded onto school buses at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after reports of a shooting, May 25, 2018.

PHOTO: Students are loaded onto school buses at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after reports of a shooting, May 25, 2018.WRTV
Students are loaded onto school buses at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after reports of a shooting, May 25, 2018.

PHOTO: People stream out of Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after reports of a shooting, May 25, 2018.WRTV
People stream out of Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after reports of a shooting, May 25, 2018.

The students are being taken to the Noblesville High School, where parents are asked to pick them up, said Perrine.

Noblesville West Middle School is located about 27 miles north of Indianapolis.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

ABC News' Rachel Katz and Briana Montalvo contributed to this report.

Comments