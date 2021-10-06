Active shooter situation reported at Texas high school

Timberview High School is on lockdown.

Emily ShapiroJosh Margolin
October 6, 2021, 3:51 PM
3 min read

Police are investigating an active shooter situation reported at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, the school district said.

An unknown suspect apparently shot multiple people before fleeing the scene, according to an internal police briefing. The number of victims was not immediately clear.

The school is on lockdown, the Mansfield Independent School District said. The scene is secure, according to the internal briefing.

Arlington police said they are conducting a "methodical search." ATF officials are at the scene.

Arlington is located between Fort Worth and Dallas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Top Stories

12 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
Oct 05, 4:50 PM
Sep 30, 11:56 AM
41 minutes ago

Top Stories

Oct 05, 8:07 AM
Oct 05, 1:27 AM
Oct 05, 3:36 PM
Oct 05, 10:16 AM
Oct 05, 2:26 PM

Top Stories

Oct 05, 8:07 AM
Oct 05, 1:27 AM
Oct 05, 3:36 PM
Oct 05, 10:16 AM
Oct 05, 2:26 PM

Top Stories

Oct 05, 8:07 AM
Oct 05, 1:27 AM
Oct 05, 3:36 PM
Oct 05, 2:26 PM
Oct 05, 10:16 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events