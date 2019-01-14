Active shooter situation reported at UPS facility in New Jersey, company says

Jan 14, 2019, 10:21 AM ET
PHOTO: Law enforcement authorities respond to the scene of a reported shooting in Logan Township, N.J., Jan. 14, 2019.PlayWPVI
An active shooter incident has been reported at a UPS facility in southern New Jersey Monday morning, according to the company.

UPS said it's working with law enforcement, who are responding to a supply chain processing facility in Logan Township.

There are no confirmed shots at this time but police have swarmed the streets and a loading ramp, according to ABC Philadelphia station WPVI.

"We cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time," UPS said in a statement.

Additional details were not immediately available.

New Jersey State Police said "local and county authorities" were responding to the town.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

