An active shooter incident has been reported at a UPS facility in southern New Jersey Monday morning, according to the company.

UPS said it's working with law enforcement, who are responding to a supply chain processing facility in Logan Township.

There are no confirmed shots at this time but police have swarmed the streets and a loading ramp, according to ABC Philadelphia station WPVI.

"We cannot provide information about the identity of people involved at this time," UPS said in a statement.

Additional details were not immediately available.

New Jersey State Police said "local and county authorities" were responding to the town.

Local and county authorities have responded to an incident in Logan Township, Gloucester County. Media inquiries should be directed to those entities. #alert — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) January 14, 2019

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.