Adorable 'Schitt's Creek' proposal at Rose Apothecary pop-up inspired by characters' love story Pop TV shared a photo of the newly engaged couple on Instagram.

Two "Schitt's Creek" fans went to the Rose Apothecary pop-up and left with more than a novelty souvenir or ironic t-shirt.

The network behind the hit Canadian TV show, Pop TV, shared a photo of John Calado who was down on one knee in front of his partner, Jonathan Chiaramonte, at the New York City storefront.

"HE SAID YES," Calado wrote in the comments on Instagram with three heart emojis.

A video of the romantic moment was also shared on Pop TV's Instagram stories on Saturday.

The couple told People that their shared love of the show, created by Dan Levy, was a key component as their relationship blossomed.

As was their appreciation and love of the show's celebrated same-sex couple, David and Patrick, who co-run Rose Apothecary.

"We are both fans of the show," the newly engaged pair told People. "We watched like everyone else the beautiful scene of David and Patrick."

David (Dan Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid) on season 5 of "Schitt's Creek." Pop TV

During season 5 of the hit comedy sitcom, Patrick takes David on a hike and proposes on a mountain top.

"We knew we saw our love in their love," Chiaramonte, who is a teacher and podcast host, said.

The sixth and final season of the show, which appears to include the nuptials of the couple who first met and fell in love in season 3, will premiere Jan. 7, 2020.

The real-life happy couple who were inspired by the show did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.