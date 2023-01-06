Teacher injured in shooting at Virginia elementary school, suspect in custody

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time, police said.

A teacher was injured in a shooting at an elementary school in Virginia on Friday, police and school officials said.

The adult was transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time, police said.

No students were injured in the shooting, which occurred at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, police said.

In this screen grab from a video, police are on the scene of a shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 6, 2023. WVEC

A suspect is in custody, Newport News Public Schools said in a statement, adding, "All of the students are safe."

Police also said there is no longer an active shooter.

"We’re beginning the process to reunite parents with students," the Newport News Police Department said in a statement. "More information will be released when it is available."

Newport News is located in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area in southeastern Virginia, near Norfolk.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.