Aerial photos show California's devastating flooding

California has been ravaged by devastating storms.

California has been experiencing extreme weather, including a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" -- storms that are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow. With the rolling series of storms have come powerful winds and high surfs.

The storms have caused mass evacuations, along with widespread power outages, downed trees and difficult driving conditions. Parts of California have received more than 3 feet of rain since Christmas, while the Sierra Nevada Mountains have had a record snowy start to the season, already surpassing seasonal averages. At least 17 people have died.

These aerial photos show the devastating impact across the state.

A home sits partially underwater in Gilroy, California, Jan. 9.

A flooded home sits partially underwater in Gilroy, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

In the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles, two cars were swallowed by a sinkhole after a day of relentless rain on Jan. 10. Four people escaped, two with minor injuries.

Several people had to be rescued after two vehicles fell into a sinkhole, Jan. 10, 2023 in Chatsworth, Calif. David Swanson/Reuters

Trucks and homes are partially submerged in a flooded neighborhood in Merced, California, on Jan. 10.

Trucks and homes are partially submerged in a flooded neighborhood in Merced, Calif. on Jan. 10, 2023. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

A flooded road in Sebastopol, California, Jan. 5.

A flooded road in Sebastopol, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

The Capitola Wharf was severely damaged during a powerful winter storm, Jan. 6 in Capitola, California.

In an aerial view, damage is visible on the Capitola Wharf following a powerful winter storm, Jan. 06, 2023 in Capitola, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Homes are surrounded by floodwaters on Jan. 11 in Planada, California. The Central Valley town of Planada was devastated by widespread flooding after a severe atmospheric river event moved through the area earlier in the week.

Homes are surrounded by floodwaters on Jan. 11, 2023 in Planada, Calif. The Central Valley town of Planada was devastated by widespread flooding after a severe atmospheric river event moved through the area earlier in the week. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A tree was felled during a winter storm with high winds in Sacramento, California, Jan. 8.

A tree was felled during a winter storm with high winds in Sacramento, Calif., Jan. 8, 2023. Fred Greaves/Reuters

A vehicle is forced to turn around on a flooded road in Sebastopol, California, Jan. 5.