An African-American mural in Los Angeles has been vandalized with swastikas in an act the Los Angeles Police Department said it's treating as a hate crime.

The white swastikas were painted over the faces of four figures from the Black Panther movement, part of the "Our Mighty Contribution" mural in the city's Crenshaw District.

The vandalism was reported Thursday, said LAPD spokesman Josh Rubenstein.

"We are currently asking the public for any information they may have about the incident," Rubenstein said Friday via email. "If anyone does have information they are encouraged to call Southwest Detectives."

Besides Black Panthers, the mural also depicts African-American icons including Martin Luther King Jr. and Harriet Tubman, political consultant Jasmyne Cannick told the Los Angeles Times. Only images of female Black Panthers were targeted in the vandalism, Cannick said.

One of mural's artists has cleaned off the swastikas, Cannick told the Times.

News of the vandalism comes one week after another alleged hate crime in the city.

On Nov. 23 a driver allegedly spewed "hateful remarks regarding Jewish heritage" at two Jewish men after they left their synagogue, according to Los Angeles police. The driver then allegedly tried to plow into them on the street, police said.

The men were not hurt and the suspect was taken into custody.

"Hate in America is on the rise," Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michael Moore told reporters Monday as he announced the suspected driver's arrest.

"That has to change," Moore said.