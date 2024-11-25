Some airport workers go on strike during Thanksgiving travel

Some airport workers at Charlotte International Airport are on strike days before holiday travel ramps up for Thanksgiving due to poverty wages and unfair labor practices, according to the Service Employees International Union's press release.

The workers are employed by American Airlines subcontractors, ABM and Prospect Airport Services Inc., and provide services such as cleaning cabins, emptying trash and wheelchair assistance.

LaQuanda Harvey, a Prospect airport service worker, votes in favor of a strike at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Nov. 22, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Erik Verduzco/AP

The strike should not impact anyone traveling for the holidays, American Airlines said. Most workers showed up to work Monday and are not participating in the strike, the companies said.

"American is ready to take care of our customers this Thanksgiving holiday," American Airlines said in a statement Monday.

"There is no current impact to our customers or operation at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) as a result of ABM or Prospect staffing, and we don't expect any significant disruption this week. We remain in close coordination with ABM and Prospect as they proactively work to mitigate any potential impact."

Additionally, the airline added both vendors are staffed to support their operation Monday and expect that to continue throughout the day.

"All year, but particularly at this busy travel time, we recognize the important role our team members play in the travel ecosystem and that is why we maintain numerous avenues for all team members to communicate any concerns or issues they might have," ABM said in a statement to ABC News. "We are in communication with our team members and taking steps to minimize any potential impact to travelers."

"We recognize the seriousness of airport workers striking, particularly during the busy holiday travel season, and remain fully committed to addressing concerns and minimizing any disruptions to our operations during this critical time," Prospect Airport Services said in a statement Monday. "As we navigate this matter, we remain steadfast in our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of service for our customers while supporting our team members."

Workers said they were going on strike because of low wages and because they wanted to sit down with their companies.

Passengers walks past a union ballot drop box at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Nov. 22, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Erik Verduzco/AP

"Airport workers employed by American Airlines contractors, ABM and Prospect launch strike over unfair labor practices and poverty wages," Service Employees International Union said in a statement.

Rob Hill, SEIU Executive Vice President of SEIU 32BJ, who oversees the airports division, says in a statement to ABC News, the workers just want an opportunity to meet with their employers.

"They want their union and they want to be able to sit at the table with their employer who are contractors for the airline and to be able to negotiate a decent living," Hill told ABC News. "Everything from decent wages to benefits. And they want to be able to live and feed their families."

Many of the workers make between $12.50 and $19 an hour, while the living wage for a single person with no children in the Charlotte-Metro area is $23.26 an hour, according to the union's press release.

Hill, 57, says the goal wasn't to delay holiday travel but workers have had enough.

"The airport workers in Charlotte can't afford to put a turkey on the table for their family that's for sure, and are not even sure where they are going to stay at night at times," Hill said.

SEIU does not represent the workers in an official capacity and is not negotiating with either employer, the union said.

But according to SEIU, ABM and Prospect are refusing to recognize the workers' right to collectively organize to improve their jobs.