Amber Alert issued for girl, 11, forced into car by abductors after getting off school bus Charlotte Moccia has not been located after being kidnapped.

Police in Massachusetts have issued an Amber Alert for an 11-year-old girl who was apparently abducted after getting off the school bus on Wednesday afternoon.

Charlotte Moccia, of Springfield, was forced into a car at about 1:26 p.m. "not long after she got off her school bus," according to Massachusetts State Police.

Authorities said a man was walking behind her and forced her into a dark blue or black Honda sedan, possibly a Civic. The car was being driven by a woman, according to police.

Charlotte is described as being 4-foot-2 and about 60 pounds and she was wearing her school uniform at the time.

Police are searching for the vehicle in connection to the disappearance of Charlotte Moccia, 11, in Springfield, Mass., Jan. 15, 2020. Massachusetts State Police

She is a student at Hampden Charter School of Science, which issued a statement about her apparent kidnapping.

"I have some unsettling news to share with you and a request for help," Tarkan Topcuoglu, the school's superintendent, said in a release. "One of our students, 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia, may have been abducted this afternoon on her way home from school."

"Obviously, we are concerned for Charlotte’s safety and will keep you up-to-date with any further developments," the school added.

Police said anyone who sees Charlotte should immediately call 911.

An undated photo shows Charlotte Moccia, 11, who went missing after she was forced into a car in Springfield, Mass., Jan. 15, 2020. Massachusetts State Police

ABC News' Matt Foster and Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.